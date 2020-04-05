dear-dad,-goodbye

Dear Dad,

I am writing to you after about two weeks. Until now I have not been able to express in writing what I am feeling because the emotions are many, many and continually clouded by the ups and downs that characterize these strange days of forced enclosure.

I think back to those days in early March when you are at home with your mother and both are a little tired , some flu symptoms without fever or cough. We have heard some seventy-year-old friends who have been at stake with this heavy flu for even a month, you told me and wrote on WhatsApp: “It will pass, let's be patient is a long thing” . My suggestion is to go to the doctor, but you don't feel like it because you are rather tired. The general practitioner does not leave his office to visit patients and communications are only via telephone. After all, it is only the influence of the period, many say.

And then that Saturday the fever comes, almost 38, and what do you do? They say it is better to avoid the hospital, then the medical guard is contacted but she does not go out to visit the patients and limits herself to saying that they are not the symptoms of the virus, so Tachipirina and stop. Already. And the fever subsides, or rather goes away, that slackness remains in the next two days, but the breathing is normal and the cough is only there if you breathe in deeply. On the evening of 10 March, my mother calls me at 22: «Dad has 38. 9 and a little disoriented ». And at that point I tell her to immediately call 112. I reach her waiting for the ambulance on the street as a precaution, I don't go into the house, we avoid contacts given the period. Rescuers arrive and follow the appropriate procedures, you arrive dad sitting on that stretcher with an oxygen mask, I see you, my heart is squeezing, I feel helpless and even a little cowardly, I do not approach because the fear of a possible infection at that moment exceeds the love I feel for you. But having children I am forced to stay away as you were the worst of the plague victims. I just call you and notice your disorientation in understanding what's going on, but you recognize my voice. «Dad, come on, don't worry, courage, everything will be fine!» . These are the only words I can say to you and you, with your usual dose of optimism and tranquility, have answered me with the thumb up.

They take you to the hospital, there they tell us that it is viral pneumonia, the famous swab is made and then the outcome is expected. Unfortunately your saturation is very low. Maybe the clinical picture really changed suddenly. Who knows! In the following days, the mother calls in the ward following the indications of the doctors who we know are busy in the numerous cases that begin to increase. We know that they give you oxygen with a helmet and that you are a little fatigued, but we continue to hope that things take a different turn, because breaking down, we repeat ourselves. We still don't officially know what you have, even if the fears are well founded. And then comes that damned 14 March, at 4 in the morning I receive the phone call that unfortunately I will remember for a lifetime. doctor who asks me to go to the Bassini hospital and who immediately afterwards tells me that it is impossible, that it is very dangerous and so she says it to me: “Daddy has gotten worse and he hasn't made it”. I don't understand anything anymore, papy. My brain has clouded and I have certainly asked some stupid questions. I waited a few hours before calling Mum, she is at home alone and at that time of night she would have been frightened. And then comes that tiring and difficult moment, especially for me being an only child.

Everything else has swirled until today, in the daily difficulty that we are experiencing. The emotions follow each other and tangle every holy day . So much anger for not being able to stay close to you, neither before, nor during, nor after. So much sadness and a sense of injustice because such a death surpasses any imagination, so much melancholy for this loss of yours, you miss like air and even more (and everyone who has experienced a mourning knows it well), and so many feelings of guilt for not being able to tell you what I wanted. But, dad, you taught me patience, the strength of mind to always find a solution to problems and also that dose of irony that serves to face everyday life, despite the difficulties. The excellent is an enemy of the good, you have always told me. Life goes on by force, and it is certainly harder for us who are alive. Perhaps it is appropriate to look for the famous half-full glass. Many, many people among friends and relatives have left a positive memory of you, who, surely like everyone else, had your faults, but I can assure you that you have sown well and that your life has been well lived! The indelible memories remain that I will always carry in my heart and soul and I know that my thoughts fly to you that you listen to me and look at me from above.

Dear dad, today my biggest wish is to think I can greet you with a funeral. I'm sure you felt our presence even though we were prevented from being able to physically be close to you, we couldn't even make you a comforting call. You left “without disturbing” as you have always done in your life: you were present, but never intrusive, indeed very discreet. Your wisdom, your proverbs, your knowledge and your kindness is what many remember and is the sign of your passage on this Earth. Proud and proud to have had you as a dad and to have been your daughter.

I love you so much papy, your dear Amina

