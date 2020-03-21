dedication-of-an-emergency-doctor-to-all-doctors,-“injured-in-body-and-soul”

I am a emergency doctor and I work at the emergency room / emergency medicine of the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo in Milan .

The umpteenth long and tiring night is over. At the end of the shift you are a bit alone with yourself and you are assaulted by a thousand reflections .

We are physically and psychologically exhausted. But let's not abandon the ship; we never did. We do not abandon patients; we never did. Let alone now; let alone now that we have to take care of the physical and soul of these patients; alone, afraid, tested in the physical and the psyche, many serious.

Today I was reminded of pride and prejudice … and I dedicate it to doctors, nurses, health workers, all without distinction … I dedicate it to them: to my second family .

INJURY

Those who work in an emergency know well the social prejudice that we often experience.

The prejudice of a professional identity which, very often, is not recognized to us.

The prejudice of those who believe that we have chosen the medical profession as a mission, for which it is unfair and incorrect to complain; so it is right to be subjected to exhausting shifts; so it is right to live every day at the limit of our strength; so it is right to be subjected to the media pillory.

The prejudice of those who yell at us that overcrowding is our fault; those who insult us because we are not fast and effective (as if a red code and a yellow code could be evaluated and processed in a few minutes); of those who, over the years, have depleted, a piece at a time, our resources, throwing us, without any consideration, in the trenches.

PRIDE

We are still in the front line today. Because we want it. Because it is right.

Today, more than ever, I am proud to do this job; and to do it with a group of people who believe in it, who have always believed in it; who practice it with dedication and care, who do it and have always done it driven by passion.

People who have transformed that passion into their work, who use that passion as fuel that today feeds a “human machine” that I would never have thought of.

We are tired, wounded in the body and soul. But we know that our patients and their wonderful families are more so. They are not used to the trench, we are. And so we proudly carry the burden of this maxi-health emergency in silence.

With pride we see them strengthen us, with pride we dry their tears and console their pain, with pride we cure them.

We go home from work with our hearts tight in the grip of pain, thinking about who hasn't made it, who won't make it despite our efforts, thinking about their families destroyed and to ours who look at us from afar fearing our psychophysical collapse.

But we will do it. The Italian Healthcare System will make it, because despite everything it has given a great lesson in effectiveness and efficiency.

Thanks to my second family without whom all this would be possible; thanks to the splendid trainees, always with us in the front row; thanks to the head of the room (PS and Emergency Medicine) and to our visual nurse for their tireless work; thanks to more experienced medical colleagues and nurses who are giving their experience; thanks to the Primary, tenacious, present, strong captain, who is guiding us with competence and ability on this stormy sea.

“Only when everyone contributes with their firewood is it possible to create a big fire” … the fire of urgency.

Thank you emergency doctors and nurses from all over Italy.

Together we will make it !!

Dr. Emanuela Cataudella

ASST Santi Paolo Carlo