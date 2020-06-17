Deep Brain Stimulation Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market 2026 | Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott., Cyberonics

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 888.20 million to an estimated value of USD 2138.63 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising Parkinson’s disease is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

Leading Deep Brain Stimulation manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott., Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corp., NeuroSigma, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Neuronetics., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Zynex Medical, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., MicroTransponder Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA.

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs. Falling prices of the Deep Brain Stimulation Strict government norms along with administrative support and R&D subsidization. Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.



