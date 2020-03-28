deepak-chopra,-star-guru,-in-a-global-live-meditation-session-on-sunday-29/3-at-17

The Indian guru of the star, Deepak Chopra , 73 years old, friend and meditation teacher of Oprah Winfrey , Madonna, and Michael Jackson too , among others, will hold a live meditation session Sunday 29 March, at 17 Italian time, to help survive the fear and anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

University professor of neuroscience, expert in transcendental meditation, ayurveda and quantum physics, has launched an initiative to “collect collective energy and heal the planet at a time when it is in great need”.

Chopra has joined forces with The Well (New York center dedicated to health and well-being) to give life to this global energy connection event for individuals from anywhere in the world . The registration is available online on the-well.com, and on Sunday the meditation meeting will be visible in streaming, anywhere, via PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android.

WHO IS DEEPAK CHOPRA

From his path of traditional medicine, the meeting with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the Indian master of the Beatles, led him to explore the universe of transcendental meditation and from that moment his life it has been dedicated to alternative medicine by opening clinics across the United States and gaining fame as a “celebrity doctor.” Deepak Chopra is the author of the best seller “Mind Young Intelligent Body” and today he is one of the most influential characters in the world, as well as among the pioneers of mind-body medicine.

«Stay home and hope. Join us on Sunday 29 / 3 at 12 pm EST (17 Italian time) for a global live meditation event led by @deepakchopra, to connect people around the globe from their private homes. We will direct our collective energy towards the healing of paineta at a time when it needs it very much “.