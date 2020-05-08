demi,-selena-and-toxic-friendships:-how-to-recognize-and-eliminate-them?

“Friendship doubles the joys and divides the anxieties in half”. I read it once in a book of quotes and it came back to me the other day when I found out that Demi Lovato decided to cut the bridges with Selena Gomez ei Jonas Brothers . Because? Apparently, after so many years, he realized how harmful their relationship was to his life.

Difficult to believe, given that the two have known each other for more than twenty years and together they shared sets, stages and just two (out of four) of the brothers Jonas . Demi was in fact with Joe and was the best friend of Nick , who was with Selena , who is very close to Joe . Strange, huh?

But in a recent interview, the ex-star of Camp Rock said he had decided to break up with all three, especially after the difficulties encountered in the path of rehab: «I have had to eliminate many toxic people from my life in the last year and a half. I learned to establish boundaries in relationships, because it was precisely never having imposed limits that put me in the position in which I found myself “.

If the Jonas did not express themselves, Selena instead showed her all her affection several times. Until the last Grammy when, during the performance of Demi , he published a story on Instagram in which he congratulated the (ex ) companion of adventures Disney .

But at Demi the message was not liked: «When you grow up with someone, you will always feel love for that someone. But I am no longer her friend, so the post seemed a bit … but I will always try love for her and I wish her nothing but the best “.

And so I thought it is true, surely friendship lightens your existence. But when it is a friendship that makes it difficult for you, what should you do?

Let's face it: we all had such an experience. Reading the words of Demi reminded me that in the past I also gave second chances to relationships that, for various reasons, no longer had any reason to exist. Because, after all, there was always a spark of affection. But sometimes this is not enough and you need the courage to put a point to those who hurt us even if they love us.

Sometimes, however, it is also true that evil is done by ourselves. Especially if, after so many years, we don't forget the wrongs suffered. In the case of Demi and Selena , the two have always considered themselves as sisters, but when the ex of Justin Bieber has become very close friends with Taylor Swift , something has cracked between them. Because? Perhaps out of jealousy or perhaps because, unfortunately it happens to everyone, sometimes we would like certain relationships to be exclusive. From mistakes. Because true friendships, non-toxic ones, leave you space without suffocating yourself. And you first want to give them freedom .

Maybe Demi had just felt pushed aside or maybe she was already starting the most difficult moment of her life and she just needed more attention. But, to a journalist who had asked her to Selena , Demi had replied with a dry reply: «Ask Taylor “. Ouch, how bad. So if you feel trapped in such a relationship, you feel hurt and friendship makes you feel inadequate, then it is the signal that something is wrong. And that perhaps it would be better to close everything, or at least put the relationship into question.

But if you were not convinced, take even a break: you can do as Taylor Swift and Katy Perry , first friends for the skin and then enemies for a good 7 years. The two quarreled because of John Meyer who, after leaving Taylor , had started with California Gurl . Goodbye. How had she avenged herself? With the single Bad blood , a way to tell the end of friendship and ( Adele docet) making money on a pain, exorcising it.

But if after the storm comes the clear, you feel grown up and ready to put away the toxic part of a relationship, then, as Katy did , you can churn out the cookies of peace to apologize. And to show the world that even those who make mistakes can learn from their mistakes. If Taylor forgives, maybe we could try it too.