Dental Consumables Market 2020:Latest Global Research Report and Analysis by Regions 2026 3M COMPANY, COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY, DANAHER CORPORATION, DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dental Consumables Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

3M COMPANY

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

DANAHER CORPORATION

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC.

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG

IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD.

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

The Dental Consumables Market market report is segmented into following categories:

Product Segment

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Crowns

Bridges

Three-unit Bridges

Four-unit Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Dentures

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

Abutments

Temporary Abutments

Definitive Abutments

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Endodontics

Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment)

Material Type

Stainless Steel Files

Alloy Files

Type

Handheld RC Files

Rotary Files

Obturators

Permanent Endodontic Sealers

Orthodontics

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Archwires

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric Ligatures

Wire Ligatures

Periodontics

Dental Sutures

Dental Hemostats

Retail Dental Care Essentials

Dental Brushes

Specialized Dental Pastes

Dental Floss

Dental Wash Solutions

Dental Whitening Agents

Other Dental Consumables

Dental Splints

Dental Sealants

Dental Burs

Straight Handpiece Shank

Latch Type Angle Handpiece Shank

Friction Grip Angle Handpiece Shank

Dental Impression Materials

Dental Disposables

Bonding Agents

Patient Bibs

Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market, Materia Segment

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

