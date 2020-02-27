Dental Consumables Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025

“Dental Consumables Market is valued approximately USD 27.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

The factor leading to the increased market share of dental consumables is the rising awareness about various dental diseases across the globe. The dental consumables are used for the treatment of dental impairments, tooth restoration along with the treatment of associated gingival tissues. Further, the shifting trend of consumers towards cosmetic dentistry along with the low cost of dental treatment in emerging economies tends to drive the market share of dental consumables.

Rising geriatric population has led to the increasing incidences of tooth decay and dental cavities which results in the growth of the market. Rising investment form private as well as government organizations coupled with the various government initiatives has surged the demand for dental biomaterials.

Moreover, the shifting focus towards dental tourism across various emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil and rising demand for minimally invasive dental procedures globally tends to drive the market share of dental consumables.

Growing consumer preference towards oral health and hygiene has accelerated the market share of dental consumables. Product innovation and technological advancement in healthcare industry has led to the development of dental implant techniques to cater the growing demand of tooth decay and dental cavities.

The regional analysis of Dental Consumables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure along with rising disposable income has boost the market share of dental consumables.

Various organizations are adopting the strategy of merger and acquisition to expand the product portfolio and to extend geographical outreach. For instance, in March 2019, Vista Dental, manufacturer of dental and endodontics solutions, has acquired Apex Dental Materials, Inc. the acquisition allows the company to extent its footprints globally and to expand its product portfolio.

