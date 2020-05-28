desio's-donation-to-save-thousands-of-people-from-blindness

Desio for Sightsavers

«Close to the eyes close to the heart». This is how you can transform the saying “away from the eyes away from the heart” to adapt it to the mission of the brand Desio . Because it is precisely the eyes, eyesight and colors that are at the center of the work of the leading brand in the sector of aesthetic contact lenses, the colored ones, which has always been actively involved in beneficial projects. Saving those who need from a future of darkness and isolation is Desio's goal, which is why for the second consecutive year he has committed himself to supporting Sightsavers Italia Onlus , by donating a contribution that aims to save the sight and transform the lives of tens of thousands of people in the poorest countries in the world.

Sightsavers from 1950 fight against blindness avoidable in over 30 Developing countries through the prevention and treatment of eye diseases: diseases from which in 75% of cases can be saved, often only with a drug or a simple operation.

In the first year of partnership, Desio donated the necessary to distribute to more than 176. 000 people medicines against trachoma, a terrible infection which, if left untreated, leads to blindness in a slow and painful agony. Desio has in 2020 decided to renew his commitment alongside Sightsavers Italia Onlus in the fight against avoidable blindness : thanks to its precious support, it will be possible to cure tens of thousands of people with trachoma again, perform hundreds of cataract operations, distribute thousands pairs of glasses for children and adults who need them, make eye visits and much more.

“We are very happy to receive such important help for our work on eye health, an area that really needs more funding. The 75% of blindness can be treated or prevented, therefore it is an area of ​​intervention in which the donors can actually have a big impact. Sightsavers can help some of the most marginalized people in the world only if supporters like Desio are by our side, so we are very grateful, “said Caroline Harper general manager of Sightsavers .

«We are very happy to have contributed to the health and happiness of these unfortunate people. Our mission and contribution are also possible thanks to our customers, who continue to believe in our product and therefore allow us to be able to donate a part of our profits in these beautiful projects. Being able to help those in need and seeing the healthy and smiling eyes of these children is very gratifying and warms the heart “, explains Tereza Uhrova, the CEO of Qualimed.

DESIO ALSO AGAINST COVID

It is not the first time that Desio®, the leading Italian brand in the field of colored contact lenses, has chosen to support a charity initiative. With an important donation to the Lombardy Region, the Lombard company has positioned itself at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus and donated 100. 000, 00 to deal with the Covid emergency – 19.