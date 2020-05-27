DETAILED EXAMINATION OF THE Impact of Covid-19 on Electric Linear Actuators market 2020: BY TOP LEADING VENDORS LIKE IAI, Parker, THK, LINAK, SKF, Moteck Electric, Chiaphua Components

Electric Linear Actuators Market overview:

Electric Linear Actuators are electrically powered, mechanical devices consisting of motors, linear guides, and drive mechanisms, which are used to convert electrical energy into linear displacement through mechanical transmission, electro-magnetism, or thermal expansion to provide straight line push/pull motion. Key specifications include the intended application, drive type, motor type, the mounting configuration, as well as other physical dimensions and electrical characteristics. Electric linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications when a machine component, tool, etc. requires a controlled movement to a particular position. They are used in a wide range of industries where linear positioning is needed. The actuators are driven by several means including ball or lead screws, belts, or voice coils, among others. Typical applications include opening and closing dampers, locking doors, braking machine motions, etc.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

IAI, Parker, THK, LINAK, SKF, Moteck Electric, Chiaphua Components, Tolomatic, TiMOTION, DewertOkin, Helix, Linear-Mech, Venture Mfg, Thomson



The whole market is growing due to the development of downstream industry from 2012 to 2022. The industry’s rapid expansion pace slowed to a crawl in 2014. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the World, to sustain and gain market penetration.

Globally, the Electric Linear Actuators industry market is concentrated. And some enterprises, like IAI, Parker, THK, LINAK, SKF are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Electric Linear Actuators and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 28.63% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Electric Linear Actuators industry.

The sales of Electric Linear Actuators are related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Electric Linear Actuators industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Electric Linear Actuators is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Electric Linear Actuators market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Electric Linear Actuators market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 28 percent of global sales coming from this region.

Although the market competition of Electric Linear Actuators is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Electric Linear Actuators and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The Electric Linear Actuators market was valued at 890 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Linear Actuators.

The Important Type Coverage:

DC Electric Linear Actuators, AC Electric Linear Actuators

Segment by Applications

Industrial, Medical, Commercial

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

