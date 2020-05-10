«detto-fatto»,-bianca-guaccero-is-back-on-the-air

First, the premise: «Be lenient». Then the story of what led her to make the choice to return to the air. Bianca Guaccero , on Instagram, has said to be ready to set foot in the studio again, so that No sooner said than done can continue its television march. « From Monday we start again , I will do all by yourself, so you can be lenient from home too », she wrote, explaining that her team will not be there to support her. There will be no make-up artists or hairdressers.

View this post on Instagram Our great team … that dressing room that attends the show every day on the show … I'll miss you guys … but I'll try to do your job better. From Monday we start again, I will do everything by myself so you too are at home at home! 😅 Makeup and Parrucco for now will not be there, we will have changes, but it will always be us! We start again, and we do it for all the love that you always show us even in a situation like this. I will do my best to snatch a few smiles from you, you know me by now, I cannot be different from this … int and in the meantime, however, if you allow me, my deepest thanks goes to all the people who worked in the hospital have seen suffering in their faces true. To those people we extend all our gratitude, our esteem, because they never stopped, because they were fathers, mothers, children, for those sick people who could not even shake hands with loved ones while they were hospitalized … they risked the their own lives, and they did it in silence. Thank you all! #love @ fra.hairstyle @ donatella.mua @biancaguacceromanagement A post shared by Bianca Guaccero (@biancaguacceroreal) on May 6, 2020 at 10: 16 pm PDT

«We will have changes, but it will always be us! We start again and we do it for all the love that we always show, even in a situation like this.

I will do my best to snatch a few smiles from you, “wrote Guaccero, whose program, like many others, was suspended on March 8. The Apulian presenter, who in the two months of Coronavirus has moved her show on social networks, keeping the Rai company company with Pronto Detto Fatto , will return to the studio at 14 on Monday 11 May, so as to silence even those who have enjoyed making inferences on a possible final closure and more », Ansa

explained to , defining “fantasies” those written by blogs and sites in such a dramatic moment for Italy.

«Every day, during the episodes, many useful tutorials will be offered for the public, with many interesting and engaging spaces also for children and young people. We too will be reduced to bone: some tutors from the great family of Said Done will be present in the studio, others will connect from home as well as several VIP guests, also protagonists of some tutorials », he explained then, counting among the fixed attendances of the studio Carla Gozzi , Jonathan Kashanian and Gianpaolo Gambi , ready, all, to «adapt their sections to the period we are in living. “

