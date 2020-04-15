“devils”:-the-most-anticipated-virtual-premiere-of-the-sky-series-of-the-year-(in-quarantine-times)

In times of pandemic many of the ceremonies related to the launch of a film or TV series are forced to a general rethink. Taking advantage of the technology we have, the most exclusive events are transformed, therefore, into new opportunities for participation, into platforms that try to involve the public in a new, original way. This is what Sky has in mind to do for the launch of Diavoli , the new Sky Original series that arrives on 17 April on Sky Atlantic and Now Tv and which will involve viewers in an extraordinary initiative.

Given the impossibility of a vis à vis participation, Sky has, in fact, decided to give the possibility to a group of fans to participate in a very unique première.

Some selected users will have the opportunity to preview the first episode of the new financial thriller inspired by the novel of the same name by Guido Maria Brera Wednesday 15 April at 19. It is not, however, finished here because, through a Facebook group, the same users will be able to participate at a live round table with the protagonists of the series Alessandro Borghi and Kasia Smutniak, who will interact with fans together with an exceptional moderator: Vic from Radio Deejay.

READ ALSO

Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi, at war between «Diavoli»

The emergency pushes, in short, to reinvent itself and, especially in the face of a series so expected as Devils , it was unthinkable that the public would not be involved in any way. The series, which sees Borghi and Patrick Dempsey as its fundamental pillars, consists of ten episodes shot between Rome and London entirely in English. It is a story of power that investigates for the first time the world of high finance at three hundred and sixty degrees, a microcosm that will drag the viewer on a sensational journey to discover what is right and what is wrong, good and bad. . Diavoli is produced by Sky and Lux ​​Vide and is made in collaboration with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS. International distribution is by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

READ ALSO

From «Diavoli» to «Summertime»: here are the tv series to see in April