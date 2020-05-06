dgfattoincasa:-the-value-of-handmade

Never as in these weeks of isolation have we rediscovered the value of domestic life. The home has become our whole world, a special place transformed if necessary into an office, gym or kitchen where you can test your skills.

This period sanctioned a sort of return to the roots and to that idea of ​​ home-shop of the past, where work, especially manual work, merged with life familiar. And it is from here, from this image, that Dolce & Gabbana has decided to leave to conceive his new project # DGFATTOINCASA. The initiative imbued with those values ​​and traditions dear to the brand, it was born as a sort of digital laboratory where the protagonists will give life to unprecedented appointments bringing the beauty of “handmade ” to each home . They will be real workshops, accessible through the brand's social networks starting from 6 May, dedicated to art and craftsmanship.

The project represents another piece of Dolce & Gabbana's commitment, already announced in February, in support of the project LOVE FOR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH with Humanitas University in supporting research and supporting the study coordinated by Prof. Mantovani, aimed at finding a solution to eradicate Covid – 19 . INTESA Sanpaolo is also joining this initiative thanks to Forfunding.it, the crowdfunding platform dedicated to non-governmental organizations, non-profit associations and foundations that want start a fundraising project involving a large community of active donors. Intesa Sanpaolo does not withhold commissions on donations, therefore every euro is fully paid to the project, guaranteeing security and transparency.

