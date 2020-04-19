diana,-beauty-icon-of-inspiration-for-kate-and-meghan

When we think of the image of Lady Diana , we can hardly unstick her from that pool of details that have built her beauty identity. The short, golden and voluminous cut, together with that pair of blue eyes underlined by a blue line outlined his face. And then the lips, often painted in strawberry or cherry tones, sewed the perfect dress of her unforgettable smile. «Lady D. loved to wear makeup, and loved to experiment with make-up» she told some time ago to yahoo.com Mary Greenwell, make-up artist of the Princess of Wales.

A habit, that of playing with eyeshadows and pencils , from which the unforgettable real hardly escaped. Indeed, it often happened that she put on make-up on her own, without the help of anyone. A habit that seems to remember one of his daughter-in-law, Kate , who, just for the day of her wedding with Will, chose to build the make-up for his yes in complete autonomy .

The Duchess, for the occasion, decided to abound with black pencil and mascara, her excellent beauty allies. Just the same as the mother-in-law . “The Princess liked to intensify her gaze and wear a lot of mascara ” says Greenwell. “He wanted his eyes to always be in the foreground.” And in fact it is not difficult to forget that blue line that underlined her celestial irises and to which Diana has entrusted herself for so long. Until her make-up artist persuaded her to abandon him to change her make-up a little, only slightly, and convert to more neutral shades. «I think beige and brown are much more beautiful. That's all. Even if we had removed the blue eyeliner, the Princess's gaze was always well highlighted. He didn't feel the need to be flashy, so he kept his makeup delicate and appropriate for the occasions and the role he played. “

If the eyelids, after the bluish brackets, were colored with elegant and refined shades, letting the mascara give that dose of intensity to the look, the mouth thought to give a note of color to the look . Often, in fact, Spencer opted for lipsticks with red shades , with a preference for the glossy finish . A detail from which the other daughter-in-law seems to have taken inspiration, Meghan who, without a doubt, before retiring definitively from real life, did not fail to dare with lips See the last public appearance, at the Endeavor Fund Awards , with bright red lipstick or at the premiere of the Cirque du Soleil Totem Show , whose sequined dress perfectly matched the raspberry-colored mouth.

And what about the blush , another iconic element that unites the three real. Diana has always been a true admirer of it, so much that he loved to heat his moon complexion with generous sprinkling of pink blush. A gesture much loved also by Kate, who constantly highlights her cheeks with peach tones, and also by Meghan who, together with her iconic glow, does not fail to sculpt the cheekbones with warm and intense nuances.

Even after some time, Lady Diana continues to live again in the memories of the whole world. Not least in those of her two daughter-in-law who in recent years have never failed to pay homage to her with small and simple gestures. Whether it's the choice of a piece of clothing that evokes her wardrobe, or common beauty details that remind her, Lady D. is still an icon of kindness, strength, tenacity and beauty from which to draw inspiration.

«He was cordial, sweet, friendly» still remembers his make-up artist. «It was a pleasure to be in his company» .

Meghan Markle and the background of her iconic glow told by her facialist

The real glow explained by the make-up artist of Lady Diana and Meghan Markle