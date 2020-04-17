did-harry-and-meghan-buy-mel-gibson's-house?

Harry and Meghan bought a house in Malibu and it appears to be Mel Gibson's former mansion, a million dollar 14 residence, as well as the most secluded in the area. With four bedrooms, five bathrooms, swimming pool and spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. The news started from an Instagram post, then deleted, published by the real estate agent Andrea Pilot.

Malibu is an oasis of peace in California where many stars live: from Julia Roberts to Sting, to Bob Dylan, Dustin Hoffman, Pierce Brosnan and Chris Martin of Coldplay, who love to lead a private life far from photographers' lenses.

That's why the arrival of the Sussex, may not be so welcome to future neighbors.

For Meghan Markle, looking for a house in Malibu means returning to her California, for Harry, however, this choice may have been somehow influenced by an ancient desire of Lady Diana. According to Paul Barrel, the personal butler author of the biography How we were. Remembering Princess Diana , at the time of the tragic accident, Diana and her companion Dody Al-Fayed were planning to go to live right in Malibu, where Al -Fayed had already purchased a residence. An escape in which he also wanted to bring his children who then had 12 and 15 years, and of which Diana had joint custody.

In 2003, six years after his death, butler Paul Burrell in a 'interview with ABCNEWS' Good Morning America said that the princess she was convinced that she and her children would have had a better life in Malibu. “The house would have been in Malibu … I saw the plans,” he said. “We sat on the floor, laying out all the maps and the layout of the house …” This is our new life, it will not be exceptional, think about the lifestyle of the kids, nobody judges America here, there is no class system , there is no establishment “». In his books Burrell has revealed many intimate secrets of the Princess, sparking the wrath of the royal family. William and Harry made a statement denouncing Burrell's book and his interviews as a “cold and blatant betrayal”.

In any case, Meghan's ties to the area are strong. She grew up in Hollywood and her mother Doria Ragland still lives in View Park-Windsor Hills, a short distance from Malibu. Now, according to some rumors, the couple is looking for a private and quiet house near the beach where Archie can grow away from the British press, notoriously cruel since the beginning of their dating. It is impossible to know if and where Diana was really planning a transfer to Malibu, but in this case the situation would be really similar to that experienced by Meghan and Harry: a departure from the press and pressure from the English royal family.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has made it known through Twitter that the Sussex will have to personally provide for the escort. The welcome was not the best even by the probable future neighbors who chose Malibu precisely because of its privacy and geographical feature. A place where stars live but also “normal” surfers. In short, an environment very different from Beverly Hills for example. According to some experts cited by the Daily Mail in fact, the news of their arrival would not have been taken well: «They could be irritated by the changes they bring. And many stars could also leave. ” For now it appears that they have staked a million dollar 20 residence, but it remains to be seen how they will become economically independent . But the strength of the American Dream is also this.

