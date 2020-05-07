did-someone-say-“plants-that-light-up”?

A small modification of the DNA makes the leaves of these plants shine as if they were fireflies: the video of a project led by scientists at work between the United Kingdom and Russia

We can create plants capable of illuminating : to say it is a group of scientists working between Imperial College London, the Russian Academy of Sciences from Moscow and a biotech startup (Planta) from the same city, which has just developed a method to equip some plant species with bioluminescence , that is, making them capable of producing on their own , a certain brightness, visible to the naked eye.

As they tell in their study, just published on Nature Biotechnology , the secret is in genetics. Scholars have in fact inserted a portion of the gene sequence of a bioluminescent mushroom into that of some plants, in particular tobacco. The chemical process at the base is the conversion of an acid, present in all varieties of plants, into luciferin , a molecule that precisely gives luminescence (the same that fireflies use, so to speak).

The goal is to be able to study plants better, as it becomes possible to highlight their structures. But not only that: scholars also emphasize the aesthetic aspect, which could prove useful in the design sector. You can find the result in this video.

(Credit video: Planta)