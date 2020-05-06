digital-stage

What is a Connector? Someone who experiences relationships in an innovative and smart way, someone capable of revolutionizing the way we connect with the others using instinct and technology. Someone who makes a difference. The characters we have involved in this issue are, faces that have been able to keep compact, with words or deeds, a social fabric made fragile by the lockdown . And so are the 14 protagonists of # TheConnectors , from May 6 staged on the digital channels of Vanity Fair : a series of virtual conversations featuring innovators in the fields of fashion, art and entertainment, who will talk about how the last few months have changed the scenarios and what are the revolutions that await us.

By Nico Vascellari , artist and performer capable of involving and making dialogue between multiple generations, to Elisa Maino , creator symbol of the Z Jan and the new social networks, to Riccardo Pozzoli ( in the photo ) , which with start-ups rethinks our daily lifestyle, every day we will open a window on a world and decipher its new connections, to trace the language of the future.

