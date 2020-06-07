diletta-leotta:-theft-of-rolex,-jewelry-and-money

The journalist and TV presenter, now on the Dazn platform, reported a night theft in her home on the ninth floor in the Corso Como area. They stole eight watches, including some Rolex, jewels and counted for the value of 150 thousand euros, according to what Italian newspapers write. All the contents of a safe removed from the house wall.

The presenter had announced on social media the return to normal, the resumption of games after the lockdown, the studio work for the rehearsal of her transmission.

In the quarantine days, days when Leotta continued to work on the radio, the couple Diletta and Daniele Scardina, better known as King Toretto, shared several moments of their private life online. Dinners, aperitifs on FaceTime, together with friends, the first sun on the terrace at home, cleaning, birthdays. And the harmony seemed so great that, for bookmakers, the wedding could come. The marriage between Scardina and Leotta by the end of 2020 is listed at 2, 75, and includes (as well) the birth of a son.



READ ALSO

Diletta Leotta and Daniele Scardina, when the first social photo means love

READ ALSO

Diletta Leotta and the birthday of her boyfriend Daniele «Toretto» (in quarantine)