diodato:-«make-noise»-is-now-a-cry-of-freedom

This year Eurovision Song Contest skip a ride due to the pandemic (it's the first time in 64 years of life). In its place the 16 May will air in prime time on Rai1 (also on Rai Radio2, Rai4 and RaiPlay) the alternative show Europe Shine a Light – Let's turn on the music , conducted by Flavio Insinna and Federico Russo . There will therefore not be a winner of the most viewed music contest in the world, “the event aims to unite Europe with music in a sad moment like the one we are experiencing”, says Jon Ola Sand, Eurovision executive supervisor Song Contest.

At the show, broadcast in 45 countries from 47 broadcasters, 41 European singers and our Diodato will participate, winner of the last Festival of Sanremo with Make noise and recently of David di Donatello for the song What a wonderful life (Best original song), inserted in the film The Goddess Fortuna by Ferzan Ozpetek . It is the first time that a soloist has ever brought home both awards.

Diodato will pay tribute Modugno, who participated in Eurovision in Holland in 1958 with In the blue painted blue , and will sing from the Arena di Verona Make noise , which has become a hymn of freedom in this period of lockdown. “When I wrote this passage, I started from a personal feeling, then in Sanremo it became an invitation to break down the walls of incommunicability,” says Diodato in video connection with a hundred journalists. «I thought that with the victory at the festival I had reached the emotional peak, but no: I never would have imagined that You make noise would have turned into a cry of liberation sung from the balconies of Italy . This manifestation of humanity reminded me of the function of music “.

And precisely Europe Shine a Light was born in the wake of the removal of barriers. « This show clears the boundaries and shows how music unites more than politics », declares Diodato, «Europe in this period has had difficulty in to demonstrate a certain unity, instead even more today, we must reiterate that we are part of a single body “.

And of the solo experience at the Arena of Verona he says: «Turn on the lights of a temple of world music, it was a great emotion. When you sing in a historical place, alone, surrounded by silence and you hear your voice ringing, you hear it come back after making a time journey. The feeling is of being in a suspended time . And this feeling I hope will also arrive on Saturday through TV “.

Amadeus when he first listened Fai noise immediately understood its potential: «It is an enveloping song that still releases a crazy emotion», says the presenter from Sanremo who next year will repeat the experience on the Ariston stage, « this song will remain in the history of the festival : it has moved us and continues to do so». Then the conductor leaves the video conference for fear of being attacked by the questions of journalists about Sanremo 2021.

Europe Shine a Light – We turn on the music has an international part, during which the short, 41 participants, and a part made in Italy, which will involve several guests who participated in past editions of Eurovision, such as Mahmood , Francesco Gabbani , Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro , Francesca Michielin , The flight and Al Bano . Finally the singers will perform together Love Shine a Light of Katrina and The Waves, destined to become the symbolic song of the event.

