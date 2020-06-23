dior-parades-in-lecce

After a forced reverse due to the coronavirus emergency, the maison Dior retraces his steps, indeed, on the catwalk, announcing that the Cruise 2021 parade, initially scheduled for May, will take place . The date set is that of 22 July, in the enchanting setting of Piazza Duomo in Lecce , one of the pearls of our country.

It will be a fashion show that will be staged in the presence of very few people , as required by the security measures imposed in following the spread of Covid, but virtually open to all.

An opportunity to make the brand's know-how known to the whole world and to promote the local artisan realities with which Maria Grazia Chiuri , creative director of the maison, has decided to collaborate. This parade is also for them, workshops, ateliers, family businesses involved in this project, which during the period of lockdown they had to face hard and difficult times.

But among the reasons that led the brand to choose Puglia for the show there is also the birth bond that unites the creative director to this land – his father, in fact, is from the area – and then the and inspirations that this land so full of traditions has been able to give to sew the new collection. A real mix of ideas, colors, styles, cultures.

READ ALSO

Lady Diana and Kristen Stewart, yesterday and today: two styles compared

READ ALSO

Costumes, a summer in one color