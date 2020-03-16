“disrespectful-harry”,-“arrogant-william”:-is-it-a-showdown-between-brothers?

A rift that has become a chasm. After the icy greeting at Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the Commonwealth Day , British tabloids claim to unanimity – or almost – that the princes William and Harry of England are not never been this way far . The Mail on Sunday , which analyzed the labial of the brothers in front of the abbey, go further and try to trace the origins of the crack familiar.

In an article by Kate Mansey, in fact, the accusations emerge which, in recent weeks, would have characterized the relationship between two children of Carlo and Diana . “William is furious at what the Sussex Sussex wrote on their site (regarding the controversy on the use of the word « royal »in their« brand »), is convinced that they have disrespect to the monarchy and, above all, to the queen Elizabeth . “

On the other side, «Harry believes that the Duke of Cambridge – but not only – was rude and arrogant with his wife Meghan “. On the other hand, the sentence that William would have pronounced shortly before the wedding of the brother: «Are you sure you want to marry a woman you know so little? “. A question that seems to have left its mark , not really an expression of happiness or A greeting.

Yet during the royal wedding the two seemed accomplices but something was already wrong. «When Harry, in 2015, left the military career to devote himself to the Foundation with William and Kate a spare wheel was felt . He often asked the staff for help, but he was told that they were already busy in more jobs important to his brother ». And the entry on the scene of Meghan does not have improved things.

Many thought that the former actress American would have rebalanced the situation, instead the Fab Four never took off . Indeed, found a “ shoulder “in line with his thoughts, Harry took the step that – perhaps – he had been meditating for some time: resign as a” senior “member of the royal family and move abroad. With all due respect to William who seems to remind him often « who would become the future king “.

Of course, the Christmas hold of the queen around to the direct line to the throne – with photos on the desk during the speech of the 25 December and the image of the beginning of the year with Charles, William and George – completed the process of removal by Harry. Who then returned to Sandringham to discuss his choice with his grandmother, dad and his brother, and at first it seemed that the sky had returned serene .

And instead it really seems not. Perhaps, at this point, the distance may be the only medicine capable of heal the wound and mend the tear.

READ ALSO

Inside the tensions of the English royal family

READ ALSO

William and Harry, who no longer have a one-time relationship