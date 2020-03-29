distance-degree,-laurel-from-the-garden-and-streaming-professors

The Italian Universities did not stop. Distance lessons, online degree sessions from the first days. The new doctors, in all subjects are happy anyway, even without party, friends and family in tow. The moment dictates it. This is what the recent graduates of the Luiss of Rome think. Cristiano Costanzi , 24 freshly graduated in marketing, he says he was even «happy to discuss the thesis from home because of the advantages of an unprecedented situation: greater personal concentration and time saved “.

Today, to my 17 the solitary quarantine day I became a doctor. Far from home, far from affections, … Posted by Antonia De Zarlo on Monday, March 23, 2020

Also the degree of Antonia De Zarlo in medicine in Florence took place by videoconference, his post on Facebook which he says has gone viral. The neighbors made her a laurel wreath from a garden plant. With the handle of a broom and gloves, she gave her the gift from the window.

The numbers are high almost everywhere. The 95% of the activities of the Ca 'Foscari University of Venice. The University of Bologna is online with all its activities: lessons, exams, degrees, libraries and offices. To Luiss from March 5 to 23 March over 4 were disbursed. 000 lessons (25 lessons per day on average) for more than 7. 000 students and 500 teachers. «We have chosen not to record the lessons», says the Director General of Luiss Giovanni Lo Storto , “But to go immediately live with all the teachers so as not to interrupt the relationship in presence, however virtual”. Until April 3, starting from March 9, there are approximately 400 graduate students with an average of 30 candidates per day. This week they graduate 45, and the next one 120.

The Roman campus has provided that orientation days are also made available and usable digitally. The first appointment is Saturday 28 March with the open day of Luiss Summer School. Adds the Director General: “Reality is teaching us that, faced with unprecedented scenarios such as what we are experiencing, the future is already today, and each of us is making its own contribution to modeling a new normality that takes into account respect for the rules and above all for the other. Furthermore, we are becoming aware that the technological platforms that we use to connect virtually with others, and that previously we thought increased the distances between us, instead they reduce and tone them, helping us in solving common problems “.

The lessons are held in synchronous, live mode. An interactive class, where the student can dialogue with the teacher in real time and where distances get shorter. «When we asked our students and teachers, with a minimum notice of less than 24 hours, of being available to transfer online the teaching activities generally carried out in the presence, no one pulled back, indeed they all immediately accepted the challenge with enthusiasm, and the results were equally exciting. In the lessons we delivered synchronously, the interaction of the students was even greater than it was in the classroom “.

