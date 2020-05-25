World

DIY ideas for decorating your home with geraniums

May 25, 2020
What spring would it be without geraniums ? They are also the undisputed protagonists of small city balconies: among the easiest flowers to plant and take care of, they are also among the most colorful and effective . Beautiful in conventional vases, they lend themselves perfectly to unusual creations that with a little revive with style terraces, gardens, and even corners inside the house.

To try immediately browse the gallery above: you will find eight DIY ideas with geraniums. Some very simple, offer ideas to customize vases and pot covers with felt, wool or pompon decorations, and others ideal for those with more manual skills, such as l and geranium swings or hanging planters that bring good humor even in the gray city buildings.

To suggest them, also explaining how to make them, is Pelargonium for Europe which, with geranium growers from different European countries, promotes the culture of geranium by suggesting tips to cultivate it at its best and enhance its beauty. Browse the gallery

