diy-wavy-hair,-all-the-techniques

The last selfies at home by Julia Roberts they say a lot about the “status” of her hair. The actress seems to make the move herself with a certain frequency and moderate success on her own. Hairdresser's manual? This is not known to us. Of course, Roberts is using the right tools: conical needles, plates and round brushes. And who does not own them at home what can he do? We asked Toni Pellegrino creative director TheClub, partner Wella. Her tips for getting a perfect do-it-yourself curl on both long and medium hair.

KITCHEN PAPER OR COTTON SCRAPS

«We take some sheets of kitchen paper or scraps of cloth of rectangular shape – we choose cotton and we avoid wool that generates electrostatic energy – about 20 cm long. We twist these strips creating sausages, and then we twist the various locks on these small tools, as if they were curlers. When we get to the root, we make a knot and proceed with drying with a diffuser. Once the hair is dry, we still leave our DIY curlers in place for as long as we want. By using the remnants of cotton we will have made a recycling action avoiding waste. “

TIN PAPER FOR WAVES

«We take strips of tinfoil (from 20 to 30 cm according to the length of the hair) and twist them to sausage obtaining foil chopsticks. After dividing the hair into strands, roll it up on itself creating torchon and then twist it around the foil until we get to the tip . Turn the tip of the tin foil upside down like a pliers to block everything. Dry with a diffuser or of course, if you prefer, remembering however that the roots must always be dry “.

ORIENTAL STICKS OR KNITTED NEEDLES

“We take two chopsticks or two knitting needles and block them with a rubber band at the end so as to form a kind of scissors. We twist the strands of hair on themselves and then twist them in the shape of eight . Then the strands are entered and exited from both sides. Block the tip with a small piece of tinfoil that folds, fit it and fold it around the wand, so everything stops and you can proceed with drying “.

SQUARES OF TIN PAPER FOR FLAT CURLS

«We prepare squares of approximately 10 – 15 cm with double aluminum foil. We roll up the locks of hair obtaining a kind of flat curl, almost reaching the roots; then “pack” the curl in the foil. We dry with the hot plate (faster method) or if we do not have the plate, we make small holes in the foil with a toothpick and dry with the diffuser making sure that the foil does not hang close to the ears, otherwise it could burn. This is the only technique in which hair must be dry and then re-wet with a fixing product “.

FLAT CURLS WITH STORK BEAKS

«We roll up the locks creating flat curls and fix them with stork beaks. We put a retina on the head to support the hair and dry it with a diffuser or let it dry naturally “.

TORCHON WITH CLIP FOR LAUNDRY

«Whoever does not have stork beaks in the house, can make torchons with strands of hair, tighten them on themselves until they are shortened to be able to block them . We then take the tips of these torchons, bring them to the roots, and block the single lock with the clothespin . As usual, dry with a diffuser “.

READ ALSO

Fringe emergency: how to cut it by yourself while the salons are closed

READ ALSO

Men and long hair: trends in the time of the coronavirus

READ ALSO

The stars who invite you to remain beautiful in quarantine (because it is good for the mood)