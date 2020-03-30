do-dogs-suffer-quarantine?-here's-what-we-can-do

If, in times of coronavirus, the remote veterinary consultancy service was also born , in reality the veterinary clinics in this period are open, even if only for urgent cases and by telephone appointment. So if veterinarians are always available to treat serious diseases that endanger the life of the animal, routine visits are postponed.

But how do animals – and especially dogs – live this moment of quarantine? We talked about it with Fabrizio Fabrini , responsible director of the Papignano Veterinary Clinic in Milan.

«Generally well, especially for small dog breeds used to being at home. Instead, there are more exuberant and more active dogs, such as border collies, but the same applies to all medium-large breeds, who are used to being outdoors for a long time during and need to run and run. For them, life at home and not active is certainly more tiring and in this period they can be a bit downtrodden. What dogs are missing is also sociability: meeting other dogs in the park is part of their social life, they sniff, mark the territory, chase each other, play. There are dogs that are used to going to “find friends in the park”, always meeting the same dogs “.

We therefore need to devote even more attention to our animals. «For example, by making them play, even if only with a ball to be thrown, or by using a” kong “, if you have one, inside some hide of the croquettes. any activity is fine if it distracts the dog “.

But in addition to the activities, the dog and cat piscology depends a lot on that of their human friends , who have even more the duty to remain in excellent health, including psychological. « Dogs and cats always understand what the owner's psychological situation is , if he is sad they console him by approaching or rubbing against. They are very empathetic, so you have to keep a little high mood even for your pet. ” And Doctor Fabrini ends: «It is easy to understand if your pet is depressed, to intervene immediately. It tends to seclude itself, does not seek physical contact and does not collect stimuli from external factors. Even the expressions are actually very legible and the master can certainly do it “.

