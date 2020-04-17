do-it-yourself-color-sales-skyrocket:-it's-the-new-pandemic

It is not surprising that our purchasing habits have also changed with the situation we are experiencing. No more window shopping , the windows are a mirage, shopping is done online and precisely because we are constantly connected and surfing, our daily routine, which is surreal, has adapted to e-commerce, which have become the preferred destinations to satisfy the thousand wishes that flash to our mind.

In this context, what has been revealed by the research conducted by AvantGrade, a search marketing company on the topic of “abrupt change in purchasing habits on Amazon » arrives as an announced news.

From month to month, since the pandemic broke out, purchases in the beauty world have skyrocketed. Obviously in the first place the do-it-yourself colors and those without ammonia have jumped. According to data from mid-March, women consider the regrowth the enemy to be exterminated , even if they are closed in the house.

WHAT WOMEN WANT IN THE TIMES OF COVID – 19

Just a month before, in mid-February, near Valentine's Day, make-up brushes, men's perfumes and the semipermanent nail polish keyword they were among the desired beauty addicts. Obviously, the Baci Perugina for Valentine's Day have been replaced sanitizing gels and masks . The fitness equipment , elastic in the first place, dumbbells in the second and gym weights on the third , these are the purchase data in mid-March.

According to what reported by CNN we are now in the panic phase of hair coloring. After filling up on masks and sanitizing gels or food products in the US “people are starting to need a hair cut and color and they buy razors and dyes yourself,” Doug McMilloni, CEO of Walmart.

A change of perspective that affects the whole world. According to what reported by the website www.stuff.co.nz. sales in DIY hair dyes also increased by 300% in New Zealand

It is the other pandemic.

