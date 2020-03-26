do-it-yourself-makeup-remover:-how-to-make-a-homemade-natural-face-cleanser

One of the best ways to use 100% natural products is to make your own products. Have you ever thought of making one do-it-yourself make-up remover, or a completely natural and homemade face cleanser ? I had never done it, until I found this recipe, which I then modified to make it perfect for me.

There are two ways to cleanse the skin: by affinity and by contrast. For affinity an oily detergent is used and for contrast a foaming detergent. From experience, I find that the affinity method is the most effective, especially to dissolve the quintals of mascara I put on. It's a subjective opinion, but I guarantee you that this oil-based cleanser will make you agree with me!

Attention: homemade products, being free of preservatives, have a shorter shelf life than those we buy , but are the absolute best option for our skin if we want something natural. It's a bit like cooking desserts at home: they are healthier, tastier and we know exactly what's inside.

Let's go with the super easy recipe!

DO-IT-YOURSELF MAKE-UP REMOVER

Ingredients for a vial of approximately 30 ml.

– 2 tablespoons of castor oil

– 1 tablespoon of Jojoba oil

Preparation

1. Put two tablespoons of castor oil in a cup.

2. Add a spoonful of Jojoba oil.

3. Mix well.

4. With a small funnel, transfer the mixture into a glass drops vial.

You can keep the cleanser for four weeks in a cool place away from sunlight.

Instructions for using it

Apply a few drops of the cleanser on the hands and rub. If you have eye makeup, gently rub the make-up remover on your eyelashes and eyelids. Rinse your hands and wet a clean towel with warm water . Be sure to use a clean towel: more than once I found an increase in impurities after using the face towel two days in a row! Once hot, squeeze the towel and place it on your face , waiting for it to become cold. When it has cooled down, use the towel to rub the cleanser in circular movements, starting from the chin and going upwards. Make sure you don't rub your skin too hard! It is not always necessary to put a moisturizer after cleansing with this cleanser, it depends on your skin type: my skin is very dry, so I apply the cream even after oily cleansing. However, if you have mixed or greasy skin, you will see that cleansing will be sufficient with this cleanser. It depends a lot from person to person, try with and without!

In the next installment of The Optimistic Apple, we will see how to make other DIY beauty recipes. See you soon!