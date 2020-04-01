do-it-yourself-scrub:-how-to-make-a-delicate-and-natural-exfoliating-face-and-body

The homemade scrub is a natural product that gives the skin a new light. It is suitable for all skin types thanks to its delicacy and anti-inflammatory properties of oats. Many scrubs on the market contain sugar or salt which can be too aggressive for the skin on the face. How many times have you had red skin like a pepper after facial scrub? A lot to me.

This do-it-yourself scrub guarantees deep exfoliation without irritating the skin , also helping it to stay hydrated. Oat flakes contain saponins that act as cleansers without leaving the skin too dry, with that feeling of skin that pulls. Almonds contain a lot of vitamin E which, in addition to being an antioxidant, helps prevent impurities. Let's see the recipe!

DIY BODY FACE SCRUB

Ingredients for a jar of approx. 200 g.

– ½ cup of oat flakes

– ½ cup of chopped almonds

– ½ glass of water

Preparation

1. Add half a cup of oat flakes and half a cup of chopped almonds in a bowl.

2. Add half a glass of water.

3. Mix.

4. Transfer the mixture to a glass jar.

You can keep the scrub for a week in the refrigerator.

Instructions for using it

Apply the scrub and rub it gently. Rinse the skin well where you have applied it. Moisturize your skin well with a nice nourishing cream.

