do-you-ever-go-to-bed-early-hoping-the-next-day-will-come-sooner?

Do you ever go to bed early just because you want time to pass faster and hope that the next day will arrive as soon as possible?

Recently I realized that is an action I do regularly , for various reasons. Maybe I'm very excited for something that will happen the next day and I can't wait for the morning. Maybe I'm sad and I just wish that day ended. Or I'm simply bored , so bored that even Netflix can't save me and consequently the only solution left is to sleep.

I must say that it helps a lot the fact that I have no problem falling asleep: I can lie in bed, at any time of the day or night and, as long as I have my eye mask, I can fall asleep in a few minutes.

Sleeping is beautiful , nobody doubts it, but I wonder why we often use it as a solution to problems or situations like this different from each other. Personally when I am sad and the day takes a completely wrong turn, my only desire is to enter into a state of unconsciousness as soon as possible to estrange myself from what is happening and stop all my thoughts. When instead I am bored, listless and not very productive, I am convinced that the more I sleep the more I will be productive the following day, like batteries to recharge. (Spoiler alert: it's never like that, the more you sleep the more you sleep).

But then I do it even when I'm hyper happy and excited for the next day. Maybe it would be better to stay awake and enjoy that moment of waiting a little longer , but basically I'm impatient. It's nice to be able to “block” that emotion, to fall asleep full of enthusiasm and then find it as it is when I wake up.

I know I'm not the only one to behave like this, it's something we do almost all. It is as if we used to sleep with the intent of being able to control the weather , as if we were superheroes and we were in control of stopping everything and restarting it at our leisure.

It is an illusion, but it is also a beautiful image, it makes me smile to think about it.

And then, you know, “Sometimes the awake sleeps more than the sleeper”.