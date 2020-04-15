doctor-sorriso:-«we-help-children-in-the-hospital-with-a-video-call»

Smiling is therapeutic. It is good for everyone but especially for those who in these weeks are forced to stay in the hospital, away from affections, from daily habits. It does great for children, who are left alone in many cases, in their hospital rooms. Thinking about them, Dottor Sorriso Foundation , which gives 25 years cheer up the hospital stay of pediatric patients through Smile Therapy, launched the campaign Let us not leave them alone at support for the new project The smile calls .

«It is an emergency moment for everyone and as we know the hospitals have changed a bit», explains Cristina Bianchi , director of the Dottor Sorriso Foundation. «There are low-speed wards where there are fewer children at this time to make room for the Covid wards, while children who are still hospitalized unfortunately cannot have both parents next to them, as before. Where parents can enter, only one can enter, the number of relatives is limited and the days that were usually marked also by the school, by the activities of the various associations, are unfortunately now completely emptied “.

To ensure their presence, albeit remotely, to young patients, Doctor Sorriso will keep the children company in virtual rooms created especially for them.

«As we are closed in the house, in this forced isolation, the children are closed in the hospital and no longer have a fancy window. As we are realizing how difficult it is to live this condition, for them, who have already suffered a trauma because they have been turned away from their daily life, it is even more so. We always go to the hospital to help hospitalized children, especially in high-intensity wards, and even now we don't want to stop, we want to stay by their side ». Thus was born the smart clown care .

“With the aim of helping those children who are still in the hospital but also their parents and children who are at home. As well as nurses and paramedics, even more stressed by the covid infection. We therefore tried to modify our activity which was typically physical, based on the strong interaction with the child inside the room, in a remote interaction, through the video call “. To register and request the arrival of the Doctors of the Smile just register on the platform (or call the toll free number 800 58 77 07 or fixed number 02 93796 488 in the hours 9 – 13 is 14- 18) of the Foundation and make an appointment for the first call.

«We will begin gradually with the hospitals and parents who request us, as always in a completely free form. Smile Therapy is, in fact, a valid support for traditional treatments, it helps to rebuild the child's defenses in the face of the trauma of hospitalization or the administration of therapies “.

Several expert studies have shown its effectiveness. « Laughing has very positive effects on the psyche of young patients : it is scientifically proven that it brings a reduction in the administration of analgesics, in hospitalization times and in times of clinical improvement, and an increase in the immune system and the level of endorphins, with a consequent increase in the pain threshold in the child “.

To support the campaign Let's not leave them alone and to ensure that many children are not denied the joy of a smile even in such dark times, you can make a donation online on www.dottorsorriso.it .