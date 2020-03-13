does-disinfecting-the-streets-help-slow-the-spread-of-the-new-coronavirus?

The first disinfection actions of outdoor surfaces are also starting in Italy, but their usefulness is controversial

(photo: Getty Images)

Disinfect. Disinfect everywhere, even outdoors – roads, sidewalks, playgrounds, trees. Everything to put a stop to new infections coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 . They did it in China, South Korea and now this further containment and mitigation measure is also starting in Italy . Yet it is not known how much to spray bleach in external environments it may in fact be useful . Experts have doubts, and insist – rather – on the need to limit contacts and therefore the transmission from person to person.

How is the virus transmitted?

The virus has no legs. We are his legs. This is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and to go out only for the needs, however avoiding contact with other people. This is what the scientific community has been repeating for days also here in Italy. The way the virus travels is through the droplets that are emitted by breathing, sneezing, coughing. By being close to an infected person, breathing these droplets, the risk of contracting the infection is greater. More rare but possible is the contagion for having touched something infected . For this reason, the recommendation applies to avoid touching your face (mouth, nose, eyes) and to wash your hands often with soap and / or disinfectants based on alcohol or bleach for at least 20 – 40 seconds.

How long does the virus survive on surfaces?

It is not known with certainty. Survival studies of the new coronavirus on surfaces are still ongoing. However, there is information that derives from the research done for other coronaviruses , in particular Sars-Cov, responsible for the Syndrome acute respiratory disease (Sars), which it shares with Sars-Cov-2 beyond the 90 % of the genome. Sars-Cov persists up to 9 days on non-porous surfaces such as stainless steel and plastic. A preliminary study on Sars-Cov-2 , available in preprint on medRxiv , instead indicates a persistence of 2- Three days.

In light of this, common sense wants that in this emergency too attention to surface hygiene is higher, especially in sharing spaces and those where the probability of coming into contact with the virus is higher – hospitals, public transport, offices, elevators, public toilets (a very recent study published on the magazine Jama has shown that Sars-Cov-2 is present even in the feces of the infected, concluding the contagion of the surfaces it can also occur by people who do not wash their hands well after being in the bathroom), gyms (generally applies, in Italy they are now closed), etc.

The common domestic disinfectants are however sufficient for the purpose: soaps and dilute bleach solutions damage the protective shell of the rna viral by neutralizing it.

Does this also apply to outdoor surfaces?

Given the basic uncertainty, experts believe that the persistence of the virus in open spaces may undergo variations. One factor that makes the difference is the sunlight , because Uv rays are sterilizing.

The perplexity of scientists on the usefulness of disinfections to the open – which include vans that spray the streets with chemicals and staff armed with spears to reach sidewalks, traffic lights, handrails, trees – is also in the type of products which are used. Diluted solutions of bleach have been used in Shanghai and South Korea. It is not known, in fact, how effective bleach is on coronaviruses, but it is known instead that irritates the mucous membranes and that some professional categories that often resort to disinfectants of this kind (such as nurses) are more at risk of developing chronic respiratory diseases like BPCO or asthma.

Without forgetting the environmental pollution that is produced, at with minimal health benefits.

After all, he ironed at Science Magazine Juan Leon of Emory University, “Nobody goes around licking sidewalks or trees” .