does-irina-shayk-have-a-new-love?-the-clues-that-lead-to-vito-schnabel

There is something tender between Irina Shayk and Vito Schnabel ? The Russian supermodel and the art collector known for her excellent ex flames – from Amber Heard to Heidi Klum passing through Demi Moore and Elle Macpherson – were photographed while strolling nearby on the streets of New York ignoring the rules of social distancing imposed by the emergency coronavirus . The two, who have masks but do not wear them, were also paparazzati while enter his apartment in Manhattan .



The images immediately made the rounds of social networks, sparking controversy over the violation of anti-pandemic rules but also speculation about the birth of a new love.

An insider confirmed to PageSix that «the two are dating», specifying: « There is a rumor that they are engaged, but it is not clear if theirs is truly a romantic relationship ». While another source assured: “ They are only old friends “.

It is not the first time that Irina has shown up with another man since in June 2019 she broke up with Bradley Cooper, from whom she had the little Lea . In recent months she had often been spotted with her friend Riccardo Tisci , stylist and creative director of Burberry . What is certain is that the love story with Bradley Cooper is truly archived. Without rancor, it seems. “ We have been very fortunate to experience what we have felt for each other . Two fantastic people don't have to form a good couple, “she said last January. To then add, without fear of putting aside pride : “What awaits me now? Life without B is a new terrain ». Maybe to explore, to listen to the latest rumors, with Vito Schanbel .

