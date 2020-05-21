domestic-pollution:-what-air-can-you-breathe-in-your-home?

We are used to thinking that pollution is only what occurs on the streets of big cities, yet, even domestic ones, fomented by a lifetime – until 90% of our time – past between home, office, gym, school , affects our health. The air we breathe indoors can indeed contain myriads of substances, from particles such as dust, allergens and pet hair to gas, volatile organic compounds (VOC), NO2 and benzene. It is therefore normal to ask what is the quality level of the air we breathe and the solutions to solve the problem .

To do this is Dyson who commissioned Toluna to carry out research to investigate the connection between indoor pollution and kitchen , the most polluted place in the house, deepening the theme of air purification and the relevance of bad smells. It emerged that the quality of the air in the kitchen is relevant: the 70% of the sample say they are worried and this percentage almost touches the 80% for Naples respondents (79% vs 72 % for the Milan champion and 75% for that of Rome). A figure that goes hand in hand with the time spent in the kitchen. More than half of the sample cooks every day, with an average of 6.1 days a week. Compared to the entire national champion, respondents from Rome spend more hours in the kitchen during the holidays (7.9 hours), while those from Naples spend more hours in the kitchen during the week (2.3) and the weekend (3.5). In Milan goes the record for the shortest time spent in the kitchen during the week, with 1.8 hours (vs the average of 2.2 of the total sample).

The most worried the interviewees are the smells and the presence of bacteria / viruses , with an average of 22%. The figure rises to 27% for respondents from Naples, who give to this problematic relevance even greater than odors. Another aspect to which the sample pays particular attention are fungi and molds, considered worrying for an average of 22% of respondents.

The solutions? To solve the problem, most of the sample opts for the ventilation of the environment, with the opening of doors and windows (86%) or switching on the hood / extractor fan (74%) . A small percentage of Italians thought of resorting to specific purifiers or appliances (13% of the sample, with a 16% of the interviewees from Rome). Among the main characteristics required by a purifier, respondents indicate that they purify the entire room (60%), eliminate odors (same percentage, 60% ) and be silent (44%). Dyson, always engaged in the design and development of technological solutions designed to improve and support global well-being, has a range of different proposals in this regard.

From Dyson Pure Cryptomic fans and fan heaters which destroy formaldehyde at the molecular level, transforming this potentially harmful gas in small quantities of water and carbon dioxide to the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool ™ fan heater purifier that quickly and homogeneously heats the room in winter, and offers powerful and targeted cooling in summer by effectively purifying the air all year round. And again, the technology Dyson Pure Cool that automatically purifies the entire room by capturing the gases and the 99, 95% of the particles microscopic, 0.1 microns in size. And then the fan purifier Dyson Pure Cool Me designed to be placed in your personal space – next to the bed , on the desk, in the children's room or on the bedside table – it responds to the need to take care of air quality and effective purification. Thanks to Dyson Core Flow ™ technology, two jets of air converge to create a single concentrated and high pressure flow that cools and diffuses purified air.

READ ALSO

Designer toys: everyone likes them and they furnish their home

READ ALSO

The new Ikea textiles take us far away with fantasy