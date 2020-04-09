donald-trump-wants-to-exploit-the-moon's-resources

The new executive order states that the United States will oppose any international effort that prevents them from recovering and exploiting the resources of the Moon and other celestial covers

After accusing the World Health Organization (WHO ) to have been pro-Chinese in the emergence of the new coronavirus , and to have threatened to cut funds, the President of the United States Donald Trump has decided to leave earthly problems to deal with space problems. And it did so by signing an executive order that urges the United States to exploit the resources of the Luna and of the asteroids . Like? By extracting water and their minerals.

An executive order, therefore, which clarifies once again how the United States does not intend the Space as a “common good” , but rather opens the way to the private sector's authorization to extract and collect lunar resources and other celestial bodies without any type of international agreement . “Americans have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery and use of resources in space” , we read in the order. In the document, then, it is underlined how the United States have never signed the agreement of the 1979, known as Moon Treaty , or a treaty in which it establishes that the Moon is “a common good of the kind human “ and that any activity carried out in the Space must comply with international law. In 2015, moreover, the United States Congress approved a law which explicitly allows American companies to use the resources of the Moon and asteroids, primarily. But also, if the opportunity arises, of Mars and other celestial bodies.

As reported by Guardian , the intent of the American administration in wanting to start the extraction of lunar resources it complies with its commitment already shown for the earthly one. The Trump administration, in fact, has made available vast expanses of federal land for oil drilling , while the president has rejected several environmental laws in an attempt to revive the ailing coal industry. The executive order also states that the government “ will require collaboration with commercial companies to recover and use resources, including water and some minerals, in order to encourage the commercial development of the Space “. And at Cnbc , a senior White House official reported that the administration has already received support from countries like Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and China.

And if Trump has always shown a constant interest in wanting to assert American power in the Space , founding the Space Force within the U.S. Army last year, the president himself seems to be rather confused about the organization of our solar system. Last June, in fact, in a tweet he claimed that the Nasa “should be focused on much larger projects, including Mars (of which the Moon is part)” . And it is still not clear what it meant, or if the American President really thinks that our satellite is part of the red planet.

