doping,-sins,-sex:-truths-and-lies-of-lance-armstrong

Doping, sex, conspiracies, sins, admissions, guilt, fragments of truth kept so far hidden, mysteries still to be solved, inevitable shadow areas to cross. We are a minefield, but Lance Armstrong has been moving in this for years now territory.

«I have decided to tell the whole truth», so begins «Lance», the documentary that ESPN has just aired and which will soon arrive in Italy – begins with the winner of 7 Tours (later revoked) which tells its story, from the beginning to the end, from the irresistible rise the decline of a sportsman who for years presented himself as a “hero of the fight against cancer” until his castle of lies collapsed.

There is no doubt that Lance Armstrong has been a serial liar for years, there is no doubt that the robot on the pedals has betrayed the idea of ​​loyalty which is the basis of every sporting activity. There is no doubt – after watching this documentary – that the torments of this man are not over.

«Lance» is the work of the director Marina Zenovich, former author of investigations on Roman Polanski and Robin Williams. It is a tense, raw, perhaps definitive docuflm. He gives many answers, raises as many questions about a world – that of cycling – which has always been polluted and corrupt, by the same admission as those who frequent it. “Lance” is the other side of the moon from “The Last Dance”, the documentary about the triumphant final ride of the Chicago Bulls and the epic of Michael Jordan.

An even more Armstrong complex of the sample we have known , first admired and then opposed; a man who continues to consider himself an elect and who in fact self-absolves himself by reciting the usual mantra. Everyone did it, I did it too. Exactly what he did when he confessed to Oprah, in an epoch-making television moment.

There are also the many admissions of sports offenses, of course. There is a memory of our Marco Pantani and the mystery that still surrounds his death. There is the semblance of some excuse to colleagues threatened during the racing years, first of all the Italian Filippo Simeoni, who testified in court against the doctor Michele Ferrari.

There is something that resembles a repentance also towards the masseuse Emma O'Really, who in '99 denounced and expose Armstrong's use of steroids. There is no shortage of burning revelations. From the doping that caused his brain tumor to the constant betrayals to which his ex-wife submitted, the farewell to the family, the difficult relationship with his son and finally – back in time – the painful memory of his stepfather who treated him like an animal . And then there are the accusations «to the other doped», as he defines them, speaking of Ivan Basso and Jan Ullrich.

The American started doping very early, at twenty years of age. “They all overtook me, I got tired of falling behind, of going out defeated. I wanted to start winning and never stop. It became an obsession. ” That obsession has accompanied him throughout his career. He has consumed it, he hurt him, corrupted him. From that day on – from the first major victory at the Oslo World Cup in 1993 – Lance Armstrong tried all sorts of doping substances, in a delusion of omnipotence that perhaps – with this documentary film – finds a way to soften. Maybe.