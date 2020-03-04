doubts-on-the-table:-is-it-true-that-some-foods-are-carcinogenic?

Nutrition and health: fortunately in recent years we are coming to understand that our well-being is partly linked to what we eat. An attempt is therefore being made to increasingly favor a correct, balanced diet rich in every nutrient: in a word, healthy.

But that of nutrition is also the field of knowledge most subject to alarmist attacks : “Do not eat the burnt part of the sauce, because you get cancer”, “Better reduce the consumption of sausages otherwise you will get cancer “.

.. How many times have we heard it around? But how much underlying truth is there?

There are many doubts about the cancerousness of some foods, the news regarding the studies on the foods and their preparation are as many: to wipe out any doubts and really clarify, we have consulted the experts of AIRC , the Italian Association for Cancer Research.

In our gallery, you will find the answers to the most frequent doubts : to return to nourish ourselves adequately and not worried. In general, it is important to follow a healthy and balanced diet , which avoids excesses and does not exclude any type of food, except in special cases and upon medical recommendation.

