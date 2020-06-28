dr.-google-is-wrong,-in-7-out-of-ten-cases-the-self-diagnosis-is-incorrect

One point is true: in recent years Google has made a strong effort to highlight, among the first results that come out of searches, the most reliable ones. Unfortunately, however, it is not enough . The self-diagnosis , i.e. to search online for the reasons and possible causes of certain symptoms, is almost always incorrect . In short, Dr. Google is not our best friend or trusted doctor. In particular, according to new research from Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia, in 74% of cases give people a wrong idea of ​​what pathologies they might have.

Published in the Medical Journal of Australia, the survey put not only sites and search engines under the lens but also 36 applications for do-it-yourself research of diagnosis based precisely on the symptoms. In 74% of occasions, as mentioned, those systems have failed to provide a solution to their ailments at first glance . And among the first three results, the right diagnosis only appeared in 52% of cases. These are situations that according to Michella Hill , principal author and master student at the Australian university, they should push people to stop and think, before relying uncritically on digital consultations.

«Using these tools to understand what could cause certain symptoms can be simple and straightforward but most of the times they are unreliable and they can be dangerous “explained the researcher. Adding that the basic question is that Google and company cannot know the health and personal history of a user, for whom “the reality is that sites and apps should be taken with great caution because they cannot look at the overall situation” of the patient. After all, a similar study of 2015 had come to similar conclusions.

There is however a positive element. At least one. Looking for your symptoms online prompts us to consult with a specialist . It will be the disorientation with which we often go out, it will be the fear or fear that a lexicon to which we are not accustomed, the medical and health one, produces, the fact is that in some way this work of personal deepening on the net leads us to turn to the doctors who study the subject, or at least the field in which we think we are accusing the disorders.

Another problem of online research is often related to the circulation of hoaxes . Health is in fact one of the areas most sensitive to fake news, alleged therapies, nonsense of all kinds and often fraud on finds and drugs sold on the net. Coronavirus has given us clear evidence, so much so that the World Health Organization has had to talk about infodemy as a related parallel disease to the production of bogus news about symptoms, origins and therapies. As for Covid – 19, for example, it is always worth referring to guaranteed sources such as the site of the Ministry of Health where some of the most successful rumors circulated to tell the truth in the first phase of the emergency are denied.

