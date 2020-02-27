dragonfly,-the-nasa-mission-that-points-to-titan

A video to deceive the wait in view of the launch of the first lander-drone on the surface of the moon of Saturn which, according to scientists, recalls the primordial Earth

A journey of almost eight years to go hunting for the remains of life on one of the places that best emulate the primordial Earth, to times of the appearance of the first cells or their precursors: Titan , the largest (and most fascinating) moon of Saturn.

To do it will be Dragonfly, an aircraft halfway between a lander and a drone , developed to rest and linger on dozens of interesting satellite sites, analyzing their chemistry (a bit Curiosity-like on Mars) to try to reconstruct their evolutionary history.

The mission, in the hands of NASA, is already black on white in the details, but we will still have to wait to see it in progress: the launch is scheduled for 2026, With the arrival at the first stage in 2034 . How about a video to trick the wait and melt the first curiosities?

[Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Johns Hopkins APL Dan Gallagher (USRA): Producer Narrator Writer]