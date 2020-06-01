dreaming-of-summer-2020-with-oysho's-beachwear-(and-sustainable)-line

A swimsuit is summer. And summer has never been more awaited than this year. After two and a half months of lockdown, we all dream of the sea and the outdoors. Beach or not beach? And if the doubts still remain, at least as far as clothing is concerned, we have a certainty: the iconic garment of the season remains the timeless swimsuit. Not only on the sand, but also in the countryside, in the garden or on the terrace at home. We imagine ourselves reading lying on a lawn in a polka dot one, ready for a dip in a high-waisted solid color bikini, or ready to enjoy a walk in a red dress with a light texture, flavor of the past, or in a tunic lace, another timeless classic of every beautiful season.

Oysho for the summer 2020 proposes a collection of swimwear with full-legged models, one-shoulder trikini and bikinis with ruffles or laces, with square necklines or with underwire in evidence. There are also new models of V-shaped and Brazilian laser-cut briefs. The models are characterized by various patterns, such as jacquard flowers, polka dots or stripes , in a range of colors ranging from black to white to more tropical shades such as green, orange and yellow.

To complete the beachwear line are the latest seasonal trends: satin skirts, midi dresses and dresses with balloon sleeves . Because more than ever we need imagination and to be versatile. T-shirts and blouses, basic ribbed or with ruffles, are perfect for completing outfits made of palazzo pants with a high waist or straight cut. And there is a need for color too. The entire collection stands out for the prints, from the animal print to the flowers, from the polka dots of various sizes to the single color in different shades of the color palette.

The brand's summer collection does not forget the environment either , which has always been Oysho's priority. As for the fabrics, many garments are part of the collection Join Life , since they are made with sustainable raw materials such as organic cotton, European linen or EcoveroTM® viscose.

Many models of swimwear are also part of the Join Life line: they are made of recycled polyamide, obtained from old fishing nets, carpets or production remnants, and recycled polyester, produced from recycling of plastic bottles.

And it is immediately summertime.