dua-lipa,-«future-nostalgia»-ends-up-online

First, in 2020, it was Lady Gaga. Then came Dua Lipa. The British singer, who on 3 April was due to release a unreleased record, the second of her solo career, ended on the net ahead of time. Future Nostalgia, the album to which he has dedicated the last two years of his life, has started circulating online on Sunday afternoon 22 March . And so much has been heard that, in Italy, the hashtag #FutureNostalgia has entered the Twitter trends.

Fans have listened to him, certain (or almost) that an official occasion to do together with the pop star, who has not yet commented on what happened, can hardly be there. Dua Lipa is expected to perform in concert on 30 next April, with a date at the Forum of Assago, just outside Milan. But the Coronavirus emergency, which has not yet led the production to announce the suspension of the show, is said to be able to postpone it to a later date.

out of respect for Dua Lipa’s new era we will NOT be listening to the leaks #FutureNostalgia pic.twitter.com/TnZeFENpqD – James Felix (@jamesfelix 808) March 22, 2020

Dua Lipa, his Future Nostalgia , could take him on tour later than expected. But fans don't seem to have lost their spirits. The material, which in a leak ended online before the official publication, would deserve any waiting. Because Don't Start Now, Phsycal and Future Nostalgia , singles who have anticipated its release in the past months, would be only a small part of a much wider and multifaceted design. A drawing in which space would also have been reserved for the artist's private life who, in Good in Bed, would sing: “We drive each other mad, but baby that's what makes us good in bed”, “We make each other crazy, but baby that's what makes us good in bed.” “Here's Dua Lipa saving pop,” commented a Twitter user, posting excerpts of this and other songs online.

