duffy:-«drugged,-raped-and-held-captive.-that's-why-i-disappeared-»

“You got me begging you for mercy, why won't you release me “. Maybe, so with two stanzas , to many he says nothing, yet it is enough to put the notes to understand the song. Yes, because Amy Ann Duffy , known simply as Duffy , in a few years of her career she has published a series of successes that led her to the top of the rankings , including « Mercy »in fact. But then, suddenly she disappeared, leaving millions of fans without an explanation.

Today, after almost ten years from that strange goodbye, the much coveted – and very sad – solution to the mystery: “Many of you have wondered what happened to me, where it disappeared and why”, he writes on Instagram the Welsh artist, through an account opened for the occasion . «I can't explain how liberating and exciting it is today I was talking about it, I thought many times how to write it and how I would feel . “

View this post on Instagram You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience. A post shared by @ duffy on Feb 25 , 2020 at 10: 12 am PST

«The truth is that I was drugged , raped and held captive for a few days », Duffy writes, reaching the point, but without providing for now either a date of the facts or a profile of those involved . “Fortunately I survived, but it took me some time to recover . Thousands of times I asked myself when a new dawn would have illuminated my heart again and today finally shines », adds the singer, who also announces her interview .

«With a journalist I found the strength to open up and talk. Many people they will ask why I didn't tell my pain with my voice, through my songs: the reason is that I didn't want to show the world my sad eyes i, I wanted nobody to feel my my broken heart », Concludes Duffy, who between 2008 and 2010 collected awards, including three Brit Awards for best female artist, best discovery and best album.

And the fans already dream of a his return on stage.

