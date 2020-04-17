«Dune»: the first spectacular images of the new blockbuster with Timothée Chalamet

The sandstone and granite canyons we see in the first images of Dune , the new blockbuster by Denis Villeneuve , belong to the South of Jordan, the setting in which filming took place in the summer of 2019. The play of light and mirrors, with the landscape that seems to change radically from morning to night, perfectly perfects the atmosphere of Arrakis, the planet where the film is set, inspired by the Frank Herbert science fiction novel of the same name, published in 1965. The protagonist is Paul Atreides, a bright and talented young man played by Timothée Chalamet who will have to face the dangers of the most insidious place in the universe to save his family and ensure a future for its people, the home of Atreides.

While the forces of evil go to war to get their hands on the most precious resource on the planet, a raw material capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential, only those who manage to overcome their fears will be able to guarantee themselves survival. Villeneuve, former director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 , plunges into an adventure that, even only from the first images, looks spectacular, confirming itself as one of the most awaited titles of the 2020. The filming, which moved from Jordan to Hungary to the remote regions outside Abu Dhabi, led the crew to shoot even with temperatures well above the average: «I remember leaving my room at 2 in the morning and that outside there were probably more than 100 degrees “ tells Chalamet to Vanity Fair Usa . The fact that he and most of the cast wore thick armor, capable of preserving body moisture, certainly did not help.

Dune , which in Herbert's original intentions is a story that hopes for the construction of a cleaner and more ecological world, represents a sort of obsession for Hollywood. In the seventies, it was Wild Man Alejandro Jodorowsky who tried to make a film about it, but the studios considered it too risky an investment. It certainly did not go better to David Lynch who, in 1984, made a film vaguely inspired by the book but which critics called an “incomprehensible mess”. The hope, of course, is that Villeneuve will emerge victorious from the venture: to give him confidence are Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures , who will distribute the film soon, and the choice of a stellar cast that, in addition to Timothée Chalamet, also involves Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling. Written by Villeneuve himself with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, Dune is ready to conquer audiences around the world through a universal story that pushes for deeper reflection on Earth and its pulsating souls. Especially in a delicate moment like this.

READ ALSO

10 reasons why Timothée Chalamet is the heartbreaker that makes all ages dream