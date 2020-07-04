dyslexia,-school-and-pandemic:-the-problems-encountered-and-what-will-happen

The school is over: for some age groups it ended at the beginning of June, for other students a cycle of studies with the fateful ones has closed more recently passing exams. In these months of pandemic and lockdown , the strengths and weaknesses of

have been under everyone's eyes (and mouth) Distance Teaching (DAD) , used as an alternative teaching method by thousands of teachers and school structures throughout the boot.

But how did it affect the learning of dyslexic students? Was there any objective difficulty? What will the situation be like in September when school starts again? We deepened the topic with Maria Enrica Bianchi , professor and member of the board of directors AID , the Italian Dyslexia Association .

First of all, let's clarify. Dyslexia: what exactly is it?

«Dyslexia is a specific reading disorder that manifests itself with a difficulty in decoding the text. It is part of the larger group of Specific Learning Disorders (DSA) , or neurodevelopment disorders that concern the ability to read, write and calculate correctly and fluently. Usually, they occur with the onset of schooling and are classified according to the specific difficulty they entail.

Next to dyslexia, we find dysorthography , or a specific disturbance of writing that manifests itself with difficulty in spelling and phonographic competence; dysgraphia , specific handwriting disorder that manifests itself with a difficulty in the motor skills of writing and dyscalculia , the specific disorder of number and calculation ability that manifests itself with a difficulty in understanding and working with numbers “.

Are DSAs a disease?

«The DSA are not a disease as they are not due to organic damage, but to a different neuro functioning which in turn it does not prevent the realization of the specific skill (whether it is reading, writing numbering or other), but it requires longer times and greater attention loads. Being the different innate neuro functioning, we cannot even speak of healing , because the system does not change, but with time and a good educational activity it is possible to reach a satisfactory level of compensation . “

How many people with dyslexia are there in Italy?

«In Italy, we do not have certain data regarding adults, but as regards the school-age population, DSAs concern over 2 million people , including children, teenagers and adults. At the moment the only reliable data are those that periodically provide the MIUR, which come from the monitoring of the certifications coming from the schools, which at the last survey attest the DSA to 3.5% of the school population . Obviously there are submerged data, of cases not yet diagnosed “.

Can DSAs be corrected with exercise?

«By definition, people with DSA show greater resistance to educational and corrective interventions, which does not mean that they are not needed, rather it is shown that a early detection of disorders and a consequent and rapid educational and empowerment activity, capable of activating adequate strategies to learn autonomously and easily, increase the possibility of a good functional compensation being activated “.

DSA and school: what kind of support does a child with DSA need?

«A premise is necessary: ​​the school acts as an observatory. That is, based on how the child expresses himself, works, relates, the teacher has the opportunity to detect the presence of DSA early. At that point, after the due checks with specialists, a Personalized Didactic Plan (PDP) is requested, which provides educational and didactic support measures, with individualized and personalized teaching. and the right to use appropriate compensatory tools, taking into account the difficulties and strengths of the individual pupil, who respects his way of learning and guarantees his right to study and learning (as established by law 170/2010).

It is important to remember that a child or boy with DSA has cognitive abilities in the norm , and the PDP has the aim of making the school an inclusive and flexible environment, which allows him to learn like his companions.

The compensatory tools can be technological or digital tools (computer, tablet, calculator …) and facilitate the skill in which they encounter difficulties: a device that reads the text instead them, an audio that can bring the kids closer to the content, approaching it more directly. Providing tools to help children with DSA to express their potential and develop their creativity is also a task for teachers “.

Coronavirus has changed the way we do school: how has DAD affected the learning of children with DSA? What kind of problems did they face?

«We have collected many stories in these months, but all in all the DAD in the DSA cases has worked well : the kids were finally happy to” normalize “the use of the pc, which for them is a compensatory tool, but in this situation it has become so for everyone. This reassured them and made them equal to their companions.

Of course, many students, especially primary and secondary school children, have suffered from the absence of teachers , a reference point in learning, and especially considering that DAD was left, in some cases, as a task for families, many children were unable to be followed by their parents and this caused a gap.

If we want to dissect the shadows, more specifically, first of all, it was a problem of time : the rhythm of the lessons was the same, but the children were unable to interact with the teachers, the latter did not have direct feedback on the progress of learning, and many did not even bother to ask for it.

Then, it was a problem of cognitive load : many topics were new and were not explained, but left to the kids to deal with on their own. For many, autonomy at work was not difficult to achieve, for others it was a source of stress and gaps in learning.

Finally, organizing the materials by yourself (use of some platforms, printing of documents …) was not immediate, even for real logistical problems (many did not they had the connection, others didn't have the printer…).

Summing up, the boys, faced with all this, often became disoriented, they also lost the logical sense of the lessons. Many teachers took it for granted that they were able to learn on their own, but above all they did not give them the feeling of being able to do it : there was the short circuit. Instead, the feedback , the support even at a distance, and the respect of the PDP is very important “.

Has there been any aid from the State to facilitate these situations?

«Yes, the State has provided aid on 3 fronts (not only to students with DSA, but to school in general): it has given funds to institutions to equip themselves with platforms for distance learning, gave the possibility to have a loan tablet and pc (based on family income) , ed) and trained the school staff “.

School in September: what kind of problems could the teaching and school suggested by Minister Azzolina bring with it?

“At the moment I don't know how to make predictions, also because it is a picture in constant evolution: as described above, there are shadows in the DAD, but also lights to work on. What is certain is that on our part, as an association, we will continue to monitor the needs of the children and to bring their proposals to the work tables. Because our ultimate goal is always the same: to guarantee everyone a school that is accessible, inclusive and flexible as much as possible “.

