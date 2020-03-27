dyson-will-manufacture-10,000-fans-to-deal-with-the-covid-19-emergency-in-the-united-kingdom

The list of companies that take the field in the fight against coronavirus is growing. Among the latter is Dyson who promised the United Kingdom 10. 000 super technological fans : «Since I received the call from Boris Johnson (English Prime Minister) 10 days ago, we refocused Dyson's resources and worked with TTP, The Technology Partnership, to design and build a completely new fan, The CoVent », explained James Dyson, founder of the company, in a statement.

The CoVent is a box that attaches to the side of a hospital stretcher and contains inside the Dyson V9 digital engine, present in almost all the company's products, including its performing hair dryers. According to the engineer, the engine design lends itself to rapid production. CoVent is now awaiting approval from the UK Regulatory Agency, after which it will fulfill the initial order of 10.000 unit. Not only that, the brand of household appliances intends to donate 5. 000 CoVents to the international associations that are facing the coronavirus emergency.

Fans are among the most requested healthcare equipment globally at the moment. The United Kingdom currently estimates around 8. 000 pieces. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, asked the nation's engineering compartments to produce about 5 of them. 000. Dyson responded promptly by promising twice as many units.

