easter,-diy-decorations:-25-last-minute-ideas

For children, prepare the Easter chores represents the best way to wait for the arrival of one of the most popular holidays also because it is connected to the summer, family lunches and the inevitable chocolate eggs . But what makes it really special is the possibility of preparing creative chores to be used on Easter tables or as home decorations. And since this year we will have to give up traditional picnics or Easter Monday trips, we might as well occupy time creatively and involve even the little ones in the preparation of small objects inspired by the Easter period.

The protagonists are the pastel colors , the animals and many flowers that color our days. And in all this light-heartedness, eggs, bunnies, carrots, chicks and chickens also appear which undoubtedly represent the most popular subjects for unique and original works.

You will not need to be a DIY expert or go in search of unobtainable materials, since many of those we offer are born from the inventiveness and the wise use of the creative recycling of wool, paper, felt, plastic bottles and egg shells.

With the soft wool you can, for example, create pom pom bunnies , balls to decorate the Easter tree, or adorable chicks using the yellow variant. The paper and cards will be perfect for creating greeting cards, creative place cards for the table, sachets for sweets or boxes to hold candies and chocolate eggs, perhaps shaped in the shape of a rabbit, carrot or maxi eggs decorated with lace and lace.

Also pannolenci , being a material particularly versatile, it is ideal for making Easter chores to be created in minutes. A few examples? An original cutlery tray in the shape of a rabbit , baskets for eggs in the shape of a flower or Easter eggs to decorate with ribbons, buttons, rhinestones and pom poms.

But now let's move on from theory to practice . Browse the gallery above and get to work immediately, involving the little ones and giving free rein to creativity.

READ ALSO

Easter, DIY chores and home decorations

READ ALSO

Vegetarian Easter: 6 author recipes

READ ALSO

Easter dove 2020: the best ones to receive at home