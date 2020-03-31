eating-is-beautiful-but-organizing-is-a-pain-and-i-know-you-think-so-too

There are many beautiful things and positive aspects of going to live alone. I could make a very long list, but the most relevant are surely not having to account to anyone about your exits and decisions, silence, not having to share things, finally having your spaces that are truly yours, being free to invite anyone you want, but above all, to be able to eat what you want when you want .

Here, I would like to dwell on this last point to make some of my reflections. Before we go to live alone, food is something we don't give much weight to. Many of us are fortunate not to have to think about shopping or preparing food when living with the family. When we go to live alone we know perfectly well that from that moment on we should cook for ourselves to survive, maybe we think that we also like to cook, as I also believed, but then we realize that it is not this the real problem.

In fact, after two years that I no longer live at home with my family, I return account that the most difficult thing is not paying the rent and managing my finances, it is not cleaning or keeping my spaces in order, but it is deciding what the hell to eat, several times a day, every single day of my life.

And unfortunately it does not just boil down to that, because in addition to thinking about what I have to eat (indispensable action if I don't want to prepare tomato pasta 5 times a week and hummus and bread for all the remaining meals), I must also consider buying what I need when I go to the supermarket.

This implies always being prepared: I have to know what I will want to eat in the following days, know what ingredients I will need, be careful not to buy food that expires within 2 hours , but above all, when the time to cook comes, I try to raise my buttocks and make me want. Not to mention that in my life (and probably yours too) there is always a damn packet of chips that is bought because “you never know, for safety”, but then in reality it only serves to make it impossible to find the desire to cook .

All this aware of the fact that there will never be a end of this torture , there will never be a point where everything will appear clear to me and there will never be a moment when finally feeding me in a healthy and organized way will be simpler and more appealing than that packet of chips .

Having said that, unfortunately I have no concrete solution to give you, I am writing while I eat a packet of gummy candies that will probably be my dinner.

I just want to hope that over time we become more responsible, perhaps with the passing years our body will start sending clearer signals like “get out of bed and learn to eat” written on the forehead and at that point I am sure that I will not be able to do anything but listen to him, but for now, this is the story of my greatest agony that has not seemed to make any progress for two years.