ebikes,-overboards,-electric-scooters:-15-novelties-for-alternative-mobility

Movement restrictions, reduction of air, rail and land transport to the bare minimum, reduced journeys for all alternative means available in our cities: the mobility sector has been extremely affected by the legislation which, to deal with the Covid emergency – 19 , has imposed to move only for reasons of real need.

The delicate moment we are going through requires us, therefore, new habits and conscious choices that will soon translate into a different way of experiencing the city.

How to reach the workplace and move in a now revolutionized urban landscape it is a hot topic these days and that electric mobility on two wheels can represent a valid help for the future is a fact.

Throughout Italy, local public transport moves around 5.4 billion passengers per year, i.e. 16 millions of people every day: today this offer is drastically reduced and weakened for a period that will not be short. It is therefore necessary to think of alternative solutions that, possibly, do not affect another problem very common in our cities: pollution.

After the long forced stop, electric bikes and scooters, but also the timeless bicycles or the most recent scooters and ooverboards , therefore the most valid options appear for the inevitable crowding of public transport – since they allow you to keep the necessary distances to protect yourself and protect others – as well as an effective choice to return to live the city, in the name of sustainability and savings.

It is no coincidence that the Government and local administrations are also moving to establish the «alternative mobility bonus» . It would be a «ticket» up to 500 euros to spend on the purchase of vehicles such as those mentioned above or for renting vehicles of shared mobility services for individual use (cars and mopeds of car services) and scooter sharing, so to speak) and aimed at residents in metropolitan cities and urban areas with more than 50. 000 inhabitants. No special requirements will be needed to access the grant; the intention of the government is in fact to give a bonus erga omnes , i.e. not tied income parameters and available to all those who request it.

Pending official confirmation, some regions have already made available incentives for the purchase of electric bicycles and alternative mobility means. An example is Trentino which has foreseen a contribution equal to 50% of the expenditure on the purchase of vehicles for workers residing in the major cities in the area, with a total budget of one million euros. Similar measures are expected shortly from the other regions. The acceleration of the construction of cycle paths and preferential lanes for bicycles is also expected, and -bike, Segway and scooters in large urban centers.

And speaking of local decisions, just a few days ago Beppe Sala, mayor of Milan , in search of an effective solution to encourage micro mobility in Phase 2, he hypothesized various scenarios, he began work to open 23 kilometers of new cycle paths and said: “We will go on to strengthen and improve sharing and soft mobility: electric bikes and scooters”.

Also Virginia Raggi in Rome is convinced that the winning solution is the scooter for this phase and the same idea is revealed by the Mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro , which cites electric scooters as a possible solution to the new need to move within your city.

If you are not equipped yet, it is time to start choosing what your alternative means of mobility will be. In the gallery above the models of the moment.

READ ALSO

Here is what the “bicycle bonus” is

READ ALSO

Bikeconomy: bicycle startups are growing