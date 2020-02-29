echinacea:-uses,-benefits-and-recipes-for-infusion-and-decoction

Echinacea is a plant of the Composite family native to North America. It is easily found in herbal medicine in the form of mother tincture, dry extracts, infusions and herbal teas . This natural remedy is a real cure-all. “ It has immunostimulating properties. The leaves are rich in echinacosides and chicory acid that have antibacterial and antiviral action “he explains Simona Grossi , nutritionist biologist and naturopath. “ It then contains echinacein a compound that has anti-inflammatory action. Finally, it is rich in flavonoids and caffeic acid that have antioxidant properties “adds the expert who explains here what benefits it has and how to use it.

DEFENDS FROM COOL, COUGH & CO.

Echinacea thanks to its immunostimulating action enhances the immune system . “ Increases the body's defenses and protects it from attack by the viruses responsible for infections. In fact, it has a good antiviral action. It is therefore indicated to prevent and treat respiratory tract infections such as colds, coughs, laryngitis, sinusitis and pharyngitis . It also stimulates the production of white blood cells , the cells involved in the immune response that defend us by the action of pathogens “explains the naturopath Simona Grossi .

HOW TO USE IT: INFUSION AND DECOTTO

“ Pour 1 gram of echinacea roots into a cup of boiling water. Cover the drink and leave it to infuse for 10 minutes, filter it with a strainer. This infusion is excellent in case of cough, cold and sore throat “suggests the expert. Alternatively, you can use echinacea to prepare a decoction. “ Just pour into a saucepan with a lid 750 ml of water, 3 grams of roots and bring to a boil for 5 minutes. After resting the drink for 10 minutes, filter it with a strainer and drink it three times a day “.

WHEN NOT TO USE IT

In pregnancy and lactation, echinacea can be used only after consulting your doctor . “ It is instead contraindicated for immunosuppressed people and with autoimmune diseases “says the expert.

One of the advantages of echinacea is its versatility. This natural remedy can be used to prevent and treat many small ailments. Find out in the gallery what other benefits it has and how to use it.

READ ALSO

Ginger, perfect for weight loss