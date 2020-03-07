egg-recipes:-5-smart-and-tasty-ideas

The most classic example is carbonara: only yolks are used in the true recipe . The same happens for sweet preparations like shortcrust pastry. But then there are also recipes that instead require only egg whites , such as meringues, plum cakes, meatballs when you want to make the dough lighter. What to do if yellow and egg whites are left over? All that remains is to continue cooking , and now there is a book that suggests what to prepare for each occasion: The yolk and the albumen , by Aurélie Therond (Gribaudo).

There are 60 recipes, 30 only with egg whites and 30 only with yolks , divided into sweet and savory and depending on the quantity of yellows or egg whites needed to prepare them. So you will know immediately how to recycle two yolks or two egg whites, but also only one or six.

A practical book, also because the preparations are not complex, and there is something for all tastes including cakes, biscuits, savory snacks and sauces: many perfect ideas also to complete with a touch of class a lunch or dinner to which, without the need not to waste, perhaps you would not even think. For a taste in the gallery above, find 5 effective anti-waste recipes

Photo cover Claire Curt

