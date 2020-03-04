eHealth Market Strategic Insights 2020 GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson

Here’s recently issued report on the worldwide eHealth Market that allows you to offer a brief analysis of the eHealth Market size, demand and supply chain, distribution channels, futuristic trends, eHealth Market growth elements and so on. The research report on the global eHealth Market assesses the historical as well as current industrial aspects in order to predict future eHealth Market industry directions between the predicted period 2020-2025. The study report fragments the eHealth Market according to well-established manufacturers, application, product type and regions. Reportedly, the existing big, small and domestic players in the eHealth Market generate the greatest competition.

eHealth Market Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

GE Healthcare

Cerner

Allscripts

Mckesson

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

IBM

Optum (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

Medtronic

Epic Systems

Athenahealth

Cisco Systems

The eHealth Market market report is segmented into following categories:

Product & ServiceSegment

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

diology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems

eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

End User Segment

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Others End Users

