eight-good-reasons-to-replace-pasta-with-rice

Tasty and versatile, rice is a cereal full of precious health benefits . Its production is linked to the history of popular cuisine and our culture and still represents an excellent food opportunity if you want to focus on good food, while at the same time adopting a healthy diet, in the name of well-being .

Contemporary studies have highlighted the numerous advantages that this cereal is capable of imparting to the well-being of the body and mind. The Japanese have also made it a “functional food” , or an “enhanced” food product, created with the aim of offering, compared to traditional foods, an additional benefit for the health.

In the Land of the Rising Sun, specific legislation regulating the development, production and marketing of “functional foods” is in fact widespread, to the point of having made such Country a world leader in the development of these production technologies.

For a long time, the beneficial properties related to rice consumption have always been recognized in medicine only on an empirical basis, but today they are also confirmed by precise scientific research. In particular , there are eight benefits deriving from the consumption of rice , as a valid substitute for the classic pasta. Discover them in the gallery.